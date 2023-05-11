Israel-Palestine conflict sparks local vandalism act

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has sparked various reactions across the world, leading brands and individuals to take different stances on the matter.



With the advancement of technology today, cyberattacks are another powerful weapon.



Skills like hacking are so widespread that the general public can misuse those skills if something is not agreed upon.



Recently, a digital menu screen at a fast food outlet in Kuala Langat was hacked, resulting in the arrest of two local men on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

According to Bernama, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan reported that the fast food outlet’s manager filed a complaint about their digital menu being compromised.



The digital menu was altered to display disturbing images of blood, bombs, bullets, and the message ‘Proud Sponsors of Israeli Terrorism.’

Hussein Omar Khan stated, “An investigation was initiated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, leading to the apprehension of two men, both aged 26, in the areas of Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur. During their arrests, their phones were seized.”

Both individuals have been remanded in custody until November 5, and the investigation is currently ongoing.