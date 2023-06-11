KPDN Lists eight items under maximum price scheme for Deepavali

KAJANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) announced eight items to be placed under the Festive Seasons Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for this year’s Deepavali.

Acting Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the maximum price scheme will be in force for seven days starting Nov 9 to Nov 15, for the said items, including imported big red onions, and small red onions from India( with the exception of rose onions), red chilli and imported mutton with bone.

The other items on the list are Australian dhall, whole coconuts (at wholesale level only), scraped coconut (at retail level only), and tomatoes.

“The Scheme will be in force for three days before the festival, during the festival, and three days after under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,“ he said at a press conference to announce the 2023 Deepavali SHMMP, here today.

Armizan said the public can check the prices for the items on KPDN’s website at https://www.kpdn.gov.my.

“We urge the public to report directly to any of the ministry’s platforms if there are price discrepancies, to enable us to investigate complaints immediately,“ he said.

Deepavali or the festival of lights will be celebrated by Hindus nationwide on Sunday, Nov 12 this year. -Bernama