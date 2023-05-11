KPDN ramps up monitoring to prevent chicken supply shortage - Armizan

BEAUFORT: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has intensified monitoring to ensure sufficient chicken supply at affordable prices, especially in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

Its Acting Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said that the ministry has immediately adopted various methods to address the chicken price issue, following the removal of subsidies and price control effective Nov 1.

“The measures include ongoing monitoring and enforcement efforts, through the implementation of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, as well as the Competition Act 2010, if necessary. Targeted mitigation measures will be implemented in specific areas, addressing issues observed in certain locations.

“KPDN will also continue its intervention programmes, especially in areas where there are issues of chicken prices exceeding RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg), a price previously set, especially in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, where chicken is sold at a higher price,” he told reporters after visiting the Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan Rahmah Sales in Klias, near here today.

Armizan added that KPDN planned to expand the implementation of the Rahmah Sales in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan for this and next month.

“The ministry will increase chicken supply apart from offering discounted Rahmah Sales prices ranging from 10 to 30 per cent. This initiative is part of the intervention strategies to make chicken supplies accessible to low and middle-income people at affordable prices.

“This approach targets areas with high local market prices and aims to address issues related to chicken prices, following the removal of price controls starting last Wednesday,” he said, adding that before Nov 1, the temporary price control for super chicken in Sabah was RM12.00 per kg for the west coast and RM12.30 per kg for the east coast.

“In Sarawak, the previous temporary price control for super chicken varied by zone, ranging from RM10.80 per kg to RM13.90 per kg. Meanwhile, the price control for super chicken in Labuan was RM12.30 per kg.

“After lifting price controls, KPDN has conducted daily monitoring at various premises nationwide. In Sabah, super chicken prices in the market are priced between RM11.49 per kg to RM13.90 per kg.

“In Sarawak, chicken prices in the market ranged from RM8.90 per kg to RM18.90 per kg, while in Labuan, super chicken prices varied, from RM9.00 per kg to RM13.90 per kg,” he added.-Bernama