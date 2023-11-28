Lack of understanding, infidelity main reasons for divorces in Malaysia

KOTA BHARU: Lack of understanding, infidelity and interference by in-laws are the main reasons for divorces among married couples aged 35 to 39 in the country.

National Population and Family Development Board Malaysia (NPFDB) chairman Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (pix) said based on the board’s findings, 56.2 per cent of men said they had a divorce due to lack of understanding from their spouse, followed by infidelity (11.8 per cent) and interference from in-laws (10 per cent).

“Findings from women also indicate lack of understanding as the main cause of divorce with 38 per cent, followed by infidelity (20.5 per cent) and irresponsibility (15.2 per cent). Then there’s interference from in-alws (six per cent), refusing a second wife (2.8 per cent), financial problems (4.7 per cent) and other causes, including abuse, infertility and being involved with crime (10.4 per cent),” she told reporters after the Kelantan state level National Family Month celebrations here today that was officiated by Tengku Temenggong Kelantan Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Rohani added that married couples that faced such domestic conflict were young couples married between five to 10 years.

“The board will definitely help and provide counselling and advise them according to the problems they face.

“Our intention is to ensure they can love each other to avoid them choosing separating or divorcing,” she said. -Bernama