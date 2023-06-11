MB: 1,746 N.Sembilan households shed hardcore poor status

SEREMBAN: Up to October this year, 1,746 out of 3,530 heads of household (KIR) in Negeri Sembilan have successfully come out of the hardcore poor category, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said.

He said in line with the federal government’s goal to eradicate hardcore poverty this year, the state government will boost efforts to ensure the remaining KIR still classified as hardcore poor can be assisted promptly through collaborations with various government agencies.

“I have directed the state secretary’s office to hold periodic meetings, perhaps once a week up to the end of the year, and hopefully the collaborations involving agencies will help expedite the process of moving them (KIR) out of their hardcore poor status

“These efforts will involve various initiatives and projects aimed at increasing their income. For example, the cooperation between the state Baitulmal, Social Welfare Department (JKM), Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) and Felcra can help this target group,” he told newsmen after chairing the State Development Action Council (MTPNg) here today.

He said if there are any challenges that are difficult to resolve, the state government will ensure this group receives appropriate aid to work towards achieving the goal of eradicating hardcore poverty.

Separately, Aminuddin said the State Development Office (PPN) reported that there were four physical development projects, involving three federal ministries, have fallen under the ‘sick’ projects category due to delays.

Two of them were the Health Ministry’s Health Clinic in Tampin and the Dental Specialist Centre in Seremban. The other two are the Tampin Sports Complex (Youth and Sports Ministry) and the upgrading works of the Royal Museum at Istana Lama Seri Menanti (Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry).

He said among the issues causing the delays include financial problems faced by the contractors, shortage of workers, failure to adhere to planned schedules and incomplete programme implementation at the museum.

Aminuddin said overall,15 projects in Negeri Sembilan under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) have been identified as ‘sick’ projects.

However, 11 of them have been successfully restored through proactive measures implemented by the PPN under the Prime Minister’s Department’s Implementing Coordination Unit, he added. -Bernama