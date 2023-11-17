MetMalaysia reports quakes in the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department today reported the occurrence of three earthquakes, each in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said an earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale occurred in Mindanao in the Philippines at 4.14 pm, at a depth of 71 km some 102 km southeast of Koronadal City.

In a separate statement, it said an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.02 am in Papua, Indonesia, at a depth of 53 km some 236 km west of Jayapura.

It also said that an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Myanmar at 9.37 am, at a depth of 12 km some 237 km southeast of Lashio.

MetMalaysia said the earthquakes did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia.-Bernama