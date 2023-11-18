MIC to set up AIMST college, hospital

SERDANG: MIC will set up AIMST college and hospital in its mission to provide the best service to the people, especially the Indian community in this country, thus continuing the party’s struggle.

Its president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran said apart from AIMST University which has been operating since 2001 in Kedah, another college will be established next year in Selangor to offer degree courses through collaboration with other universities, for the youth.

“We have many courses that young people want to take but not offered by AIMST University, so we decided to establish a college to offer degrees from other universities.

“Apart from helping more Indian youths to continue their studies, the college will also help the youth of other races,“ he said when opening the MIC general assembly at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.

Without giving details, he also announced the 77-year-old party’s intention to establish AIMST hospital.

Vigneswaran said the establishment of the college and hospital could also ensure that MIC continues to be strong and stand on its own feet without having to rely on the help or support from other parties financially.

He also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for channelling the allocation of RM25 million to AIMST University which was announced by the previous government.

AIMST, a private university established by the Maju Institute of Educational Development (MIED), the education arm of MIC, offers majors in medicine, science and technology.

He told a press conference later that MIC will not lobby for any position in the Unity Government, but will carry out duties and responsibilities if offered.

Earlier, Vigneswaran and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan launched a book entitled ‘Perjuangan Politik Komuniti India dan Kepimpinan MIC (1946-2020)’. - Bernama