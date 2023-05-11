MOE plans to appoint contract teachers: Pkharuddin

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is planning to appoint teachers on a contract basis to fill up vacancies for the post, said Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali.

He said that the matter was one of the MOE’s priorities, in addition to the recent offer of permanent employment for the Grade DG41 position to 9,552 teachers.

“Insya-Allah, we will appoint them on a contract basis...we are improving the method of recruiting teachers for certain (teaching) options,” he told reporter after attending the Bicara Eksekutif Ketua Pengarah Pendidikan Malaysia programme in conjunction with the District Transformation Convention here today.

Pkharuddin also said the MOE would continue to work with public and private higher learning institutions to address the issue of teacher shortages in the future.

Last Thursday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said a total of 9,552 education graduates have been offered Grade DG41 teacher positions for this year’s intake. –Bernama