Mohamad: Working visit to Vietnam to discuss security issues

REMBAU: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) will be going on a working visit to Vietnam on Sunday to discuss several security issues with his Vietnamese counterpart.

Mohamad said apart from that, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence security is also expected to be signed during the trip.

“There are other matters which will also be discussed among them the issue of security in the waters of both countries, fishermen security, instrusion and fishing in South China Sea.

“...negotiation is better than confrontation, which is why defence diplomacy which is what I practise so that we in southeast Asia continues to practise an open policy, the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality and Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty,” he told reporters after officiating the Madani Agro Sales and the Rembau Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) Meet Customer Day here today.

He said the defence diplomacy approach practised in Southeast Asian region is important to ensure understanding on issues relating to security between two countries could be handled amicably.

He said during the visit, he is also expected to meet the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh.

Meanwhile, the Rembau MP also proposed that the Madani Agro Sales is expanded to enable farmers sell their produce directly to consumers at a reasonable price.

He said PPK members are able to play that role through the Board of Farmers’ Associations (LPP) in an effort to help the government deal with the cost of living problems in this country.

“This effort can supply enough food for daily use rather than continue to depend on imported goods, so PPK members are encouraged to work on their respective units.

“For example in Rembau, there is a lot of abandoned land as there is customary and heritage land...if the customary land is not owned, we could donate it to the mosque or Baitulmal, so that it can help the poor to cultivate the abandoned land and produce more food,“ he said. -Bernama