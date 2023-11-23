National labour productivity registered RM42.2 per hour in Q3 2023

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s labour productivity registered RM42.2 per hour in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2023), improved slightly from RM40.6 per hour in Q2 2023 following stronger growth of economic and employment, according to the Labour Productivity Statistics, Malaysia, Third Quarter of 2023.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said labour productivity as expressed by value added per employment has also increased by 0.6 per cent or equivalent to RM24,465 compared to RM23,408 per person in Q2 2023.

He said Malaysia's economy rose 3.3 per cent in Q3 2023 after recording 2.9 per cent growth in the last quarter, while the total number of employment increased to 16.3 million persons from 16.1 million persons in Q2 2023.

“Malaysia’s labour productivity measured as value added per hour worked deteriorated 0.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 with total hours worked rising 4.2 per cent to register 9.4 billion hours,“ he said in a statement today.

In terms of the sectoral performance for labour productivity measured as value added per hour worked, Mohd Uzir said the construction and services sectors steered the overall performance in Q3 2023 by posting an increase of 5.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

He said the labour productivity per hour worked for the services sector was attributed to positive growth of its five main sub-sectors, namely transportation and storage (6.9 per cent); wholesale and retail trade (3.2 per cent); other services (2.5 per cent); information and communication (1.4 per cent); and real estate and business services (0.9 per cent). -Bernama