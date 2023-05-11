No conflict between state- and federal-appointed village heads: Federal officer

KOTA BHARU: The appointment of 636 Federal Development and Village Security Committee (JPKKP) chairmen in Kelantan will not create any conflict with the state government-appointed penghulus (village chiefs), according to a senior federal officer.

Jasri Kasim, director of Kelantan State Development Department, Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), said the JPKKP appointments representing the federal government could help resolve certain matters, including concerning coordination of aid presentation.

“There is no issue of having two parties (federal and state appointments) in one place.

“For example, if there are contributions or aid (for distribution), we will get the names from both parties, so all will get,“ he said.

He told reporters this after a Security and Civil Servants Solidarity with Palestine Programme at the compound of Wisma Persekutuan here today.

Jasri said ICU JPM was still waiting for a list of JPKKP candidates proposed by communities at the grassroots level.

He said the list was expected to be available by the end of this month.

“ICU JPM will check the list and do security screening to ensure the candidates really represent the people. We do not want outsiders who are not living in the villages to be nominated to represent the residents.

“After the verification process, we will recommend appointments to the Rural and Regional Development Ministry,“ he said. - Bernama