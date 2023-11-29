Palestine embassy refutes claims of soliciting funds via its channels

KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Palestine in Malaysia and its ambassador have never asked for contributions for the Palestinian cause to be channelled through the embassy as claimed by certain parties.

The embassy in a statement to Bernama on Wednesday said it has consistently stressed the necessity for all fundraising activities to be conducted under the supervision, monitoring, and control of the responsible Malaysian authorities.

“Unfortunately, some voices insist to claim that the Embassy and Ambassador of the State of Palestine ask Malaysian NGOs to contribute through the embassy, which is totally untrue,” the statement read.

However, in compliance with the instruction of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, the embassy is always ready and will spare no efforts to provide assistance and facilities through the diplomatic channels.

These include the Akaun Amanah Kemanusiaan Rakyat Palestin under the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, Malaysian embassies in Jordan and Egypt, and the bank account of the Palestinian Red Crescent.

“It is important to mention that, here and now, Palestine is under the Israeli occupation and all Palestinian air, sea and land borders are now under the control of the Israeli authorities.

“Therefore, to facilitate the entry of any kind of aid into Palestine, coordination must be made through the neighbouring countries (Egypt and Jordan),” said the embassy.

Goods destined for Gaza must pass through the Egyptian authorities, while goods intended to be brought into the West Bank and Jerusalem must enter through the Jordanian authorities, it said.

The embassy also expressed its appreciation and deep gratitude to Malaysia and its people for their stance towards the Palestinian people politically, morally and financially. - BERNAMA