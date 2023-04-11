Palestinian-Israeli conflict: No signs of threat to national security

GEORGE TOWN: There are no signs of any threat to national security at the moment following the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said, however, the authorities have increased the level of readiness at the country’s borders and at the same time, the Royal Malaysia Police Force (PDRM) is working closely with all neighbouring countries.

“I was briefed by the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Razarudin Husain) following the unrest in the Middle East (Palestine-Israeli conflict) and there are three things that the police have done; the first of which, is that we have increased the level of readiness at the country’s border control.

“Secondly, we are working closely with all neighbouring countries, in terms of intelligence sharing, and thirdly, as long as the conflict occurs and as long as we enforce this border control, the status of the initial report that we get is that everything is in a state of status quo - under control.

“There are no signs that can be concluded as elements of threat to security; that is important for us to inform the people,” he told reporters after officiating the Kebun Bunga assemblyman Lee Boon Heng’s service centre here today.

Saifuddin Nasution also said that Malaysia is moving towards creating a new cyber security entity and it will be placed under the Prime Minister’s Office and the move is a government response to the increase in the potential threat of cyber crime.

“That is a development which we have discussed at the Cabinet level and now a new bill related to the entity is being prepared, and I don’t think it (the bill) can be included in the nearest schedule (Dewan Rakyat sitting); perhaps (will table it) next year,“ he said.-Bernama