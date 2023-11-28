Penang assembly: Increase gov’t elected rep’s annual allocation to RM800,000 - Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Air Putih assemblyman Lim Guan Eng (pix), has urged the state government to increase the allocation from RM500,000 to RM800,000 per year for all assemblymen of the government bloc, similar to the allocation in Selangor.

Lim said said in view of the state government’s good financial performance, there is no reason why the allocation cannot be increased to provide greater benefits to the people.

“This additional provision is a reasonable amount and also as a gesture of gratitude to voters in Penang for their unwavering support and loyalty to the Unity Government.

As a state considered to be just as as advanced as Selangor, there is no reason for us to lag behind in terms of constituency development allocations.

“Losing to Selangor in terms of allowances and remuneration for representatives is acceptable, but let us not have our Penang voters lose out to Selangor in development allocation, “ he said during the debate on the 2024 Budget at the Penang state legislative assembly today.

It was earlier reported that the Penang state government will continue giving the RM60,000 annual allocation to Opposition elected representatives under its Budget 2024 while government elected representatives will receive RM500,000 per year.

Meanwhile, Lim said it was important for the state government to support the establishment of a Special Financial Zone in Penang, similar to that announced in Johor Bahru, Johor, as it would not be detrimental or negative for the state.

He said if the state government were to submit an application to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the unanimous support of Penang state assemblymen the chances of approval would be better, benefiting the state’s future.

“If you can have one in the south, why not have one in the northern zone,” he said to which Chief Minister (Chow Kon Yeow) said it would take time to make a study while agreeing that the matter would be taken up immediately.

Lim added that since Penangs now has a critical mass with a mature manufacturing industry base, the move will drive development and boost the service sector not only in the northern region but for the entire country.

“With 15 per cent tax and multiple-entry visa this will attract highly skilled workers and also restrict the outflow of Malaysia’s talents,“ he added. -Bernama