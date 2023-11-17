PLUS offers 25 community programmes to over 10,000 communities living near highways

KLUANG: Over 10,000 residents and local communities who live near the highways operated by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) nationwide benefitted from 25 community programmes and the MyPLUS Community Day held simultaneously today.

PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said the community programme, successfully carried out by 1,000 PLUS members and students from institutions of higher learning (IPT), focused on safety and sustainability.

“PLUS applied its expertise in managing and maintaining highway infrastructure to implement upgrading projects in nearby areas to help improve and preserve the quality of life of the local community.

“This year, 25 community projects themed ‘Empowering Safe and Sustainable Communities’ are carried out simultaneously in selected communities along the PLUS highway line, including the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2),“ she said.

She told reporters this after the MyPLUS Community Day programme at Kampung Seri Machap, Simpang Renggam here today, which was also attended by Simpang Renggam member of Parliament Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

Nik Airina added that for the Machap area, her team repaired and upgraded the 150-metre-long Vehicular Box Culvert (VBC) under the highway in the village in Machap which connects seven other villages and a school to benefit 2,000 residents.

In addition, PLUS also installed LED solar lights and directional signs on Jalan Sekolah, Kampung Seri Machap and also upgraded the infrastructure at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Machap,“ she said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Community Networking and Knowledge Transfer Department, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Dr Mohd Hafizal Hanipah said 22 staff and students of the university participated in the community-based programme.

Apart from UTHM, it also involves other IPTs like Kolej Yayasan UEM, Ungku Omar Polytechnic, Mara University of Technology (UiTM), Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), SEGI College, Kolej Yayasan Pelajaran Johor, Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah (UniSHAMS), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).-Bernama