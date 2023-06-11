Police arrest five suspected of stealing telecommunications cables in Jasin

MALACCA: Police arrested three men and two women today suspected of stealing cables belonging to Telekom Malaysia (TM) in Sungai Rambai, Jasin estimated to be worth RM8,500.

Malacca Police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the suspects aged between 19 and 37 were arrested in the districts of Jasin, Muar and Tangkak, with one of them found positive for Methamphetamine.

He said the arrests were made following a police report lodged by a TM technician at 1.45 am on Sunday after being alerted to damage done to the cables in Sungai Rambai, Jasin.

“An inspection carried out at the location found that approximately 250 metres of cables had been cut,“ he in a statement tonight.

According to Zainol, the police also confiscated two vehicles, eight bundles of telecommunications cables and several equipment believed to be used to cut cables. - Bernama