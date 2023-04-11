Police confirm investigating alleged bullying case at Kuala Kangsar boarding school

IPOH: The police confirmed it is investigating an alleged bullying case involving high school students at a boarding school in Kuala Kangsar, following a post that went viral on social media.

Kuala Kangsar District Police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the department received a report on Sept 24 involving a Form Four student who was said to have been beaten by a Form Five student.

“The victim was taken to Kuala Kangsar Hospital by the school for further treatment. The doctor who treated the victim confirmed that the victim did not suffer any serious injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

Omar Bakhtiar said the case was investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing hurt.

He also reminded the public not to make any unfounded statements or speculation with regard to the case.

A social media post regarding a student who was taken to the Kuala Kangsar Hospital by a school warden on Sept 23 after the former was beaten by a senior went viral yesterday.-Bernama