Rapidly growing township attractive choice for homebuyers

KOTA DAMANSARA has emerged as an affordable alternative to its more mature and affluent neighbours such as Mutiara Damansara and TTDI. Its proximity to established neighbourhoods makes Kota Damansara an attractive choice for homebuyers with access to excellent amenities and well-developed malls.

The township itself is rapidly maturing with focus on development in recent years. The newly opened Tropicana Gardens Mall contributes over a million square feet of retail space. This lifestyle development includes new apartment blocks in Kota Damansara. Alongside the established Encorp Strand Mall and Sunway Giza Mall, residents enjoy a diverse range of retail, entertainment, and food and beverage offerings.

Entertainment options abound with the TGV Cinema at Encorp Strand Mall, The Kids indoor playground and the popular gym CHI Fitness. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore the Kota Damansara Forest Reserve, which offers over 800 acres of natural space and hiking trails.

For golfers, the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort provides a manicured outdoor experience with lush green fairways. Sports enthusiasts can also enjoy Malaysia’s largest futsal venue, Sports Planet, which has badminton courts, netball courts and table tennis areas.

Food lovers find Kota Damansara enticing with its diverse cuisine offerings. From popular food options at malls such as Sunway Giza Mall to cafes and restaurants, the local food scene is well patronised. Giant Kota Damansara and Village Grocer at Sunway Giza Mall cater to grocery needs, offering a range from staples to imported goods.

Families exploring the neighbourhood have access to various government and private educational institutions. Private schools such as Sri KDU School, Hornsbridge International and International Islamic School Kota Damansara, along with SEGI University Kota Damansara, provide educational options.

Connectivity is excellent, thanks to the proximity to Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong Highway and the North Klang Valley Expressway.

Public transport is efficient, with MRT Kota Damansara serving stations on the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line, connecting to national KTM rail services and the KLIA Ekspres service. The Surian MRT on the south side provides alternative access, linking to the Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line. Alongside RapidKL bus services, Kota Damansara is well-connected to Subang Skypark and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, just a 15-minute drive away, facilitating domestic and limited international flights.