RM1.5m allocated for groundwater wells at Gunung Semanggol LRA

BAGAN SERAI: A total of RM1.5 million has been allocated for the implementation of the Groundwater Production Well Development and Pressurisation System Pilot Project at the Gunung Semanggol Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Kerian, said the state Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

Mohammad Nizar said the construction of the two wells, each over 100 metres deep and capable of producing about 2.5 million litres of water daily, began in September 2022 and was fully completed in March this year.

“The construction was undertaken by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change (NRECC) in collaboration with the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG), while assistance in water treatment operations was provided by the Perak Water Board (LAP).

“JMG personnel worked with consultants to conduct preliminary studies, geological and hydrogeological mapping, geophysical tests, and exploration well construction for assessing groundwater feasibility at water treatment plants,“ he told reporters at a press conference after officiating the handing over ceremony for Groundwater Production Wells by JMG to LAP at the Gunung Semanggol LRA here today.

The groundbreaking groundwater development project was initiated under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) with a total allocation of RM33 million, involving 19 LRAs nationwide.

“The analysis conducted at this LRA found an extra 106.1 million litres of water per day. Groundwater development in this area holds great potential for the future,“ he added.

The wells served as an alternative method to provide water supply to consumers, especially in Kerian, Larut Matang and Selama (LMS) areas. It was a solution to support existing water sources from rivers and address water supply issues in the area, especially during El Nino Phenomenon, he said. -Bernama