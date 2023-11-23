SCOL 2023 to strengthen strategy, action plans related to cost of living

KUALA LUMPUR: The Symposium on Cost of Living (SCOL 2023) will be held from Nov 28 to 29 at the IOI Grand Exhibition and Convention Centre in Putrajaya.

Aimed at strengthening and coordinating the implementation of strategies and action plans related to the cost of living, it will be inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix), who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister.

The Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry's (KPDN) National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) director, Atan Sapian, said SCOL 2023 will serve as a platform for open and extensive discussions on matters pertaining to the cost of living.

“These discussions involve issues such as the price of goods and subsidies, as well as the seven NACCOL clusters, namely housing, education, transport, utilities, health, food and income,” he said on the 'Jendela Fikir' programme on Bernama Radio today.

Apart from this, Atan said this symposium will be streamed live through the official KPDN Facebook page and the official SCOL KPDN YouTube channel.

“This year, we aim to attract a total of 400 participants, comprising legislators, ministries, related agencies, non-governmental organisations, industry players, as well as experts in related fields and community leaders,” he said.

Atan said that there will also be a cost of living exhibition known as ‘Gallery Walk’, which consists of three segments, namely an introduction to the cost of living, the government's initiatives and strategies to stabilise the people’s cost of living, as well as shared roles and responsibilities.

“The first 500 visitors to the Gallery Walk exhibition can redeem a RM20 e-wallet rebate.

“We will also set up a speaker’s corner that provides a platform for university students to share their thoughts and ideas about the cost of living,” he added. -Bernama