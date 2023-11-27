$!State rep zooms in on comprehensive public infrastructure

PETALING JAYA: The already thriving and diverse town of Kota Damansara, with its modern amenities, green spaces and strong community ties, is anticipated to undergo more development in the coming months.

Its state representative, Muhammad Izuan Kasim, is unwavering in his belief that comprehensive public infrastructure, especially vital connecting routes, is necessary in light of the upcoming projects in the area, particularly the mixed commercial project, Kwasa Damansara.

The proposed township is earmarked to sit adjacent to both the Kota Damansara and Subang Bestari townships, which come under the administration of his state constituency.

Izuan stressed the importance of ensuring that the interconnecting roads linking these townships are planned and built well, ahead of Kwasa Damansara’s aggressive construction timeline, which sets its opening for 2030.

He said this would improve traffic flow and avoid future congestion issues.

“There are three ‘missing links’ that have yet to be constructed in these areas. They are supposed to be built by the Shah Alam City Council in collaboration with the developers and the Public Works Department.

“Two of these roads have not been constructed by developers because that particular area hasn’t been developed, but this affects the residents of both Subang Bestari and Kota Damansara and even those in Subang Perdana,” he told Selangor Journal recently.

Izuan said although the project is slated to be completed by 2030, he is determined to work closely with the local council and the state administration to see that the proposed roads are built.

“The road connecting Persiaran Cakerawala and Kwasa Land Sdn Bhd will help reduce traffic congestion in Subang Bestari. This is one of the long-term plans for Subang Bestari, at the very least,” he said.

The Kwasa Damansara township, spearheaded by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) with its new headquarters serving as a key landmark there, occupies a total land area of about 1,064ha, comprising both freehold and leasehold properties.

The EPF Tower, which was completed in June last year, sits on a 2.1ha plot.

Kwasa Damansara is set to become one of the most environmentally friendly townships in the Klang Valley, with green buildings and conservation efforts aimed at preserving and enhancing the biodiversity of the township.

For Kota Damansara, at least in the immediate term, Izuan said he is advocating the maintenance of Persiaran Mahogani, which is considered a main road that connects the major neighbourhoods and roads there.

Izuan explained that as of this year, according to the Malaysian Road Records Information, there has yet to be a resurfacing project scheduled for Persiaran Mahogani, something which he will rectify.

Since his election as the Kota Damansara assemblyman on Aug 21, Izuan has hit the ground running. Aside from making development plans, he is also embarking on a constituency-wide tour of focal points in the community to engage with the locals.

Among his first stops are schools, where he aims to understand the challenges faced by teachers and to also listen to concerns voiced by parents.

“The education issue is intrinsically linked to today’s schools, and I aim to identify the problems they encounter. These include concerns voiced by head teachers and parents, not solely about infrastructure but also regarding potential community collaborations.

“Beyond the usual concerns about infrastructure and basic learning necessities, some schools, for instance, have autism classes that desperately need air-conditioning.

“Without it, students may become agitated, particularly in the heat. Similarly, there are motor skills classes; it’s not solely about reading, but also providing classes tailored to their motor skill needs,” he said.

Izuan is also touring local mosques, which have evolved beyond just places of religious congregation to become comprehensive community hubs, each facing its own set of unique challenges.