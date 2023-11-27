$!Tale of two councils at Kota Damansara

PETALING JAYA: Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim has only been the state assemblyman for Kota Damansara for three months. But he has high aspirations for his constituents.

Before Izuan was elected during the Selangor state election in August, he was a Shah Alam city councillor for 11 years. This shows he has the credentials and experience to deliver as a state representative.

He said managing the affairs in Kota Damansara can be challenging as the constituency is located between Subang and Petaling Jaya.

“As a result, I have to engage with two city councils – Petaling Jaya and Shah Alam.”

As a public servant who is still new to the area, Izuan said he frequently engages with the community to learn about their concerns and problems.

“It is important to engage with the community as I can get feedback from them. I can learn about their problems through direct engagement.

“I have raised their feedback during such engagements with the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), and am currently arranging an engagement session with the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA).”

He said areas under MBPJ usually face issues with infrastructure and traffic congestion.

However, Izuan said the communities living in areas under MBSA face more serious problems that have been neglected for years.

“There is a lack of public schools in Shah Alam. This is very inconvenient for children as they need to travel far to attend school.