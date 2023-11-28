Terengganu govt urged to step up monitoring of entertainment events

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has been urged to step up the monitoring of entertainment events to curb the spread of the hedonistic culture, which is seen to be worsening in the state.

Jertih assemblyman Dr Riduan Mohamad Nor said Terengganu, which has an excellent record in character and academic development of its students, is unfortunately increasingly being affected by social ills, especially among the youngsters.

“That’s why the government must streamline the monitoring and enforcement of the existing Guidelines on Entertainment, Cultural Shows, Tourism and Sports in Terengganu because we are concerned that entertainment programmes like concerts that go beyond the limit slip through.

“If there are such programmes, we are worried that it will lead to other problems, like free sex and drug addiction among the youth... they must be protected in a good social environment through supervision from the government, not just their parents,” he said.

He said this during the Terengganu’s Budget 2024 debate session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Riduan also disclosed Terengganu’s position on several social issues, including being the highest in drug usage, second highest in vaping and having the third highest number of smokers in the country.

“As such, the state government must carry out more campaigns to educate the community, especially at the grassroots level. Never use the issue of budget as an excuse,” he said. -Bernama