Tragic twist as twin brothers killed in crash

SHAH ALAM: A pair of male twins died in an accident with a van on Jalan Rezab Derahman in Jeram while on their way to work this morning.

Kuala Selangor district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Ambia Nordin said the accident at about 11.50 am caused the 18-year-old twins to suffer serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation showed that the twins tried to overtake a van going on the same route. However, the van turned right and their motorcycle grazed the front right edge of the vehicle before losing control and crashed,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the two victims who lived in Jeram worked as deliverymen for a courier company in Puncak Alam.

“Their bodies were sent to Tanjong Karang Hospital for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. - Bernama