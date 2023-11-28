TVET a game changer to becoming developed country - Deputy Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Focusing on Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has been described as a game changer in the country’s development to become a developed nation, as well as being able to improve the economy by providing various jobs for the younger generation.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said that including the 33 Industrial Training Institutes (ILPs) nationwide, students from the TVET stream had a 95 per cent marketability rate in the industrial field, which can generate a high income.

“We visited several countries which have produced TVET graduates with a high marketability but also a higher salary, especially those working overseas, such as in underwater welding or the oil and gas sector,” he said during an interview in the Selamat Pagi Malaysia ‘One Year with the MADANI Government’ Programme on TV1 today.

He said the ministry is also implementing a MADANI TVET programme, which involves visiting TVET alumni who become entrepreneurs through the skills acquired from the ILPs.

Mustapha said, for example, that a TVET alumnus in Jitra, Kedah had started an air-conditioning repair business which made RM2.5 million last year and RM2.6 million as of July this year.

The ministry has also launched a TVET Intake Unit (UPTVET) to coordinate applications to avoid duplication and applications can be made through the website at https://mohon.tvet.gov.my.

In addition, Mustapha said he had also visited TVET institutes and universities in China and Singapore to make comparisons so that local TVET institutes would not be left behind in terms of technology as well as being the benchmark for the programme.–Bernama