Two more arrested over I-Serve investment

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two more individuals to help in the investigation of a money laundering case involving i-Serve investment company believed to be linked to the co-founder of a low-cost airline.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the two suspects were aged 58 and 57 respectively.

He said the first suspect, a man, was arrested at the Immigration Department office at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2), at about 3 am while the second suspect, a woman, was arrested at a condominium in Sentul at 4.15 this morning.

“Preliminary investigation found that the first suspect had met and befriended a man with the title of Datuk more than 25 years ago and admitted that he and the Datuk established the company I-Serve Payment Gateway Sdn Bhd in 2019.

“The suspect also admitted to acting as a director in three companies namely Beauty Treasure Sdn Bhd, I-Serve Technology and Vacations Sdn Bhd and I-Serve Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramli said following the arrest of the first suspect, the police raided a condominium in Sentul and arrested the woman involved.

“Preliminary interrogation found that the woman was a private sector employee at an insurance company and did not admit her involvement in the case being investigated,“ he said.

In addition, he said the police also confiscated a Mercedes Benz, two mobile phones and two passports.

“Both of them will be brought to the Jalan Duta Magistrate’s Court today, for a remand application,“ he said.

On Oct 17, the police arrested a co-founder and shareholder of an airline with the title ‘Datuk’ as well as his wife and son to assist in the investigation of a case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Following that, the police arrested another businessman in connection with money laundering activities involving the airline, but the four individuals were released on police bail.

On Oct 26, the police arrested four more individuals to assist in the investigation of the case, consisting of two men and two local women aged between 30 and 62 years old in Menara KPJ and another in Bukit Tunku here. - Bernama