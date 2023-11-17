UK views two-state solution as long term resolution to Israel-Palestine conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: British High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ailsa Terry, has emphasised the United Kingdom (UK)’s unwavering commitment to the two-state solution as the long-term resolution for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Terry, a respected senior diplomat, believes newly appointed UK’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who also served as a former Prime Minister, will approach the conflict with a thoughtful and measured strategy.

“Cameron has been a steadfast advocate of the two-state solution, dedicating decades to Middle East affairs and engaging directly with communities in the region,“ said Terry.

“His extensive network of global relationships will undoubtedly be an asset in addressing this international crisis that demands collective efforts to achieve peace.”

Terry also shared personal insights about her experience working with Cameron, highlighting his calm and analytical demeanour.

“He’s fantastic to work with; he listens attentively and assesses the facts on the ground,“ she remarked during an interview for Bernama-TV’s ‘The Nation’ programme, held at Wisma Bernama on Wednesday and aired on Friday.

Earlier, Ailsa Terry had paid a courtesy visit to Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

Malaysia, too, remains resolute in its belief that lasting peace hinges on the two-state solution, with the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On humanitarian efforts, Terry underscored UK’s commitment to facilitating access to Gaza and providing substantial aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave. She noted that the UK is among the largest donors to Gaza, contributing £30 million (approximately RM180 million) and dispatching 50 tonnes of life-saving equipment to the region.

“The primary focus is on advocating for humanitarian access and continuously delivering aid.

“Immediate humanitarian pauses are of utmost importance, and we have called on Israel to open additional border crossings to expedite aid deliveries, as our aid, along with Malaysia’s, awaits in Rafah,“ she pointed out.

Responding to a question on potential tensions between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in the UK, Terry acknowledged a recent surge in hate crimes.

“While the UK values the right to peaceful protest, violence and hatred have no place in our society.

“As a British citizen, I stand behind the principles of peaceful protest, as does the Prime Minister. However, we cannot tolerate violence or hatred in any form during these demonstrations,“ she said.-Bernama