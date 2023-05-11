UM ‘Ambang Asuhan Jepun’ students valuable human resources for Japan, Malaysia: Kishida

KUALA LUMPUR: The Japanese Prime Minister’s wife, Yuko Kishida (pix), has described Universiti Malaya’s Ambang Asuhan Jepun (AAJ) students undergoing a special preparatory programme to enter Japanese universities as very valuable human resources for both Japan and Malaysia.

In her opening remarks delivered in Japanese in a 15-minute session with 13 students during her visit to Universiti Malaya today, she said the Malaysia Look East Policy is a symbol of the relationship between Japan and Malaysia.

The English translation of the outline of Kishida’s opening remarks was distributed to the media by the Japanese Embassy here during the event.

“I understand many of the students who have studied in Japan now play an active role as a ‘bridge’ between Japan and Malaysia. I am sure that the meticulous preparation of your seniors for their studies at AAJ has led to their success after their studies in Japan,” she said.

At the meeting, Kishida asked the students about their education and expectations for studying in Japan.

Earlier, she was welcomed by Universiti Malaya’s head of Strategic Global Alliances Division, International Relations Centre, Dr Sheena Kaur.

She also signed the guest book and attended a closed-door briefing session before meeting the students.

Kishida is accompanying her spouse on a two-day working visit to Malaysia beginning yesterday.

This is Fumio Kishida’s first visit to the country since his appointment as prime minister in October 2021. - Bernama