Unity Government cabinet members extend Deepavali greetings on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Unity Government’s Cabinet members today shared their Deepavali greetings for the Hindu community through their respective social media platforms, while also reminding the public to use this Festival of Lights celebration as an opportunity to strengthen unity.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his post on Facebook, expressed hope for a more joyous Deepavali celebration this year, fostering the spirit of unity and cooperation among the diverse ethnic and religious communities in Malaysia, hence further enhancing the stability and harmony of the country in line with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

“Let us continue to cultivate a sense of love and mutual respect. May our lives as Malaysians continue to shine for the prosperity of our nation,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, also on Facebook, said that the harmonious coexistence of the various ethnic and religious communities in Malaysia is something unique and should be preserved indefinitely.

“Let’s make optimal use of celebrations like this to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and unity among us.

“May the bonds of unity among the Malaysian people remain intact and harmonious forever. Unity is the core and pillar of Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

Also sharing their Deepavali greetings on Facebook were Communication and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and his deputy, Teo Nie Ching.

Fahmi also extended his wishes for the Hindu community across the country to celebrate this year’s Deepavali joyfully with their beloved families, while Teo expressed hope for a more cheerful celebration of the Festival of Lights, embraced with the spirit of unity and mutual respect among the people of Malaysia.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, also on Facebook, said he hoped that this Deepavali would bring the light of joy and prosperity, and further enhance the bonds of unity among the diverse communities in Malaysia, spanning different races and ethnicities.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke in his Deepavali message shared on his Facebook urged all Malaysians to exercise caution and prioritize safety, especially during travels back to their hometowns.

“As families reunite to celebrate, let us ensure that the roads are pathways of joy, free from the shadows of accidents. May this Deepavali bring warmth, happiness, and prosperity to your homes. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous celebration. Safe travels and Happy Deepavali,” he said.

Loke said Deepavali stands as a testament to Malaysia’s vibrant multiculturalism - a treasure that defines our national identity.

The diversity of celebrations across the nation underscores the unity in our differences, showcasing the strength, we derive from our varied traditions and backgrounds, he added.-Bernama