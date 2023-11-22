‘Vital to have constant focus on dam safety’

PETALING JAYA: An environmental health and safety expert has called for frequent inspections and surveillance programmes to be conducted to ensure sustainable dam construction and management.

UiTM Faculty of Health Sciences Environmental Health and Safety programme former senior lecturer Dr Subramaniam Karuppannan said damaged dams pose a potential threat to communities and their operation and maintenance need to be given careful attention.

Subramaniam, who was also previously a senior officer at the Environment Department, has inspected projects involving dams, industrial plants and transport infrastructure.

He was commenting on a recent statement by the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry that its dam safety “flying squad” inspections from 2021 to 2022 found eight dams were damaged and could pose a threat to residents and property in the event of failure.

The dams include the Pedu and Muda dams in Kedah, Durian Tunggal, Asahan and Jus dams in Malacca, Mengkuang Dam in Penang and the Linggiu Reservoir in Johor.

The ministry also noted that 16 of 55 dams in Malaysia were over 50 years old, and their design and safety need to be re-evaluated.

Subramaniam said dams usually last several generations and their use would remain unchanged over their lifespan.

“Different operational requirements, technology advances and changes in performance expectations may necessitate some modifications or upgrading works to dams and their relevant structures. But otherwise, they can last for generations.”

He also said modified operating procedures and potential decommissioning projects would involve the consideration of risks.

“The emphasis on dam project proponents or owners is to ensure that the money borrowed from the government is well spent, with minimal risks and impact.

“Regular surveillance and monitoring are required as dam failures have been attributed to undetected progressive deterioration, instantaneous loading of dams, deleterious material behaviour or inherent deficiencies in the construction process.”

He added that this is inevitable due to ageing, which causes deterioration of structural integrity over time or natural occurrences such as earthquakes or “probable maximum flood”, that causes extreme loading on dams.

“Sufficient arrangements are needed to ensure that the surveillance and safety review programme is adequately carried out.

“The dam hazard rating also needs to be updated accordingly as it will define practices to ensure dam failures are prevented or their harmful effects mitigated.”

Commenting on the Malaysia Dam Safety Management Guidelines technical procedures, he said it spells out the roles and responsibilities of key players such as the dam owner’s commitment to safety programmes, risk management and the provision of adequate financial and human resources.

“Dam owners are encouraged to view proper dam safety management as a key element of their overall risk and asset management strategies.

“Authorities and the dam owners must allocate adequate financial resources for dam infrastructure maintenance and invest in research and development to improve dam safety practices.”

Subramaniam said attention should also be given to changes in developments downstream of dams, which may be affected by unusual water releases.

“Dam rehabilitation is required when a dam no longer meets an appropriate level of safety. The evaluation of remedial action would involve timely, yet cost-effective rehabilitation action.

“This could include interim or long-term remedial works, maintenance, changes to operating procedures or decommissioning.”

He said focusing on the frequency of inspections, surveillance programmes and operation and maintenance procedures would ensure sustainable dam construction and management practices.

“This way, we can ensure the safety and well-being of residents and the environment while minimising dam failures.”