10 cops found with cash during roadblock put on administrative duties

KUALA LUMPUR: The 10 police personnel detained following the discovery of RM3,753 cash in their bags and patrol cars during a traffic operation under Op Alkohol have been put on administrative duties at the district’s headquarters.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said this was effective immediately until investigations are completed.

“An internal investigation is being carried out, we are enforcing and complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) within the PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) itself so that members involved in law enforcement whether on the road or during crime prevention operations comply with the SOP.

“The personnel at these assignments have a certain amount of money that they can carry on themselves and, if it exceeds the amount permitted, they must declare,” he told a media conference after officiating the launch of the Selangor contingent-level Road Safety and Advocacy Campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at the Puchong Selatan Toll Plaza on the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) here today.

Hussein said that if it involved a large amount, investigations would be conducted to identify whether the money involved belonged to the personnel or the result of negative elements.

The media had earlier reported that 10 traffic cops, including an Inspector and a sergeant, in a district in Selangor, are being investigated in connection with the discovery of RM3,753 in cash in their possession during the Op Alkohol roadblock early yesterday morning.

Hussein said a disciplinary investigation paper had been opened to determine whether there is an element of corruption involved.

Meanwhile, 575 members of the Patrol Car Unit (MPV) and Motorcycle Patrol Unit of different ranks will be transferred to other units effective today to eradicate negative elements in the teams.

He said the transfers involved personnel with the rank of sergeant and below who have served for more than six years.

“This is to ensure they are not stuck in a routine and to allow them to be assigned to other units, in addition to preventing negative elements,” he said. -Bernama