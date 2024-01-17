17-year-old charged with murdering senior citizen

SEREMBAN: A 17-year-old boy was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of an elderly man two weeks ago.

He was charged with murdering Muhammad Zahid Nagappan, 74, at Kampung Pasir, Jalan Siliau, Rantau, between 11.30 pm last Jan 3 and 10 am the following day (Jan 4).

The proceeding of the case before Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali was conducted behind closed doors as it involved an underage.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

However, offenders under the age of 18 cannot be sentenced to death under Section 97(1) of the Child Act 2001 but can be replaced with a prison sentence at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong if the offence is committed in the Federal Territory and the Sultan or Yang di-Pertuan Negeri if done in other states.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Pusppa while the teenager was unrepresented.

The court set March 18 for mention for submission of the post-mortem report.–Bernama