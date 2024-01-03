18 eateries in Kedah ordered to shut over hygiene issues

ALOR SETAR: As many as 18 eateries in three districts in Kedah were ordered to close by the state health department (JKN) after violating the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

State Health Department deputy director (Public Health) Dr Norizan Ahmad said that the eateries were ordered to suspend their operations after failing to score less than 75 per cent on the premise hygiene assessment under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“Kedah JKN conducted a coordinated operation in Kota Setar, Sik and Baling simultaneously on Wednesday. During the operation, we inspected 174 food premises and issued 164 fines worth RM66,150.

“Eighteen eateries were closed, one of which was due to cockroach, fly and rat infestation,” she said in a statement today.

She added that during the same operation, the authorities also focused on the enforcement of cleanliness regulations, smoking offences and the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes in a crowded area.

Dr Norizan said that 31 compound notices worth RM7,800 were issued for violation of the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004, for offences including smoking inside an eatery, failure to display smoke-free zone signage and underage smoking.

She said that a total of 183 public, commercial and business establishments were inspected.

“Three premises were found to be breeding Aedes mosquitoes and compounds amounting to RM1,500 had been issued under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975.

“If the fine is not paid within the stipulated period, the offenders will be taken to court,” she said. -Bernama