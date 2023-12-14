KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian violin virtuoso Martin Looi is poised to redefine the boundaries of musical expression with the impending release of his innovative extended play, ‘Sugary’.

Set to grace streaming platforms in early December, the five-track masterpiece is a harmonious fusion of classical elegance and contemporary vibrancy, promising a musical journey that transcends traditional genres.

A 24-year-old, dynamic Contemporary/Jazz and R&B Violinist hailing from Melaka, embarked on his classical violin journey at a young age.

“My musical odyssey began at the tender age of five, and I mastered the violin and evolved into an unparalleled art form.

“‘Sugary’ is a testament to my artistic growth, featuring three original compositions that intricately weave the timeless allure of the violin with the pulsating rhythms of modern beats,’ he said.

Looi said the extended play is not merely a collection of tracks but a vivid musical narrative where Looi’s violin becomes a lyrical voice, captivating the senses and resonating with the soul.

“Whether you are a connoisseur of classical compositions or a devotee of contemporary beats, ‘Sugary’ is destined to be a must-listen, leaving an indelible mark on the auditory landscape,” he said.

While sharing his experience, Looi said: “Had graced the stage with the University of Western Australia orchestra in 2013 and earned a degree in Audio Engineering from the Australian Institute of Music in Sydney in 2020.

Looi has become a sought-after studio musician, collaborating with local luminaries such as Joe Flizzow, SonaOne, Jaclyn Victor, and Aubrey Suwito.

The extended play also features Looi’s signature reinterpretations of two modern pop hits: “Seven” by Jungkook and “Nonsense” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Looi’s unique interpretation breathes new life into these tracks, seamlessly blending the familiarity of the originals with the distinct timbre of the violin.

As Looi ventures into this groundbreaking extended play, he sees ‘Sugary’ as a starting point for more experimentation.

Known for his prowess on the violin and sharp sense of style, Looi envisions incorporating additional instruments like the guitar, brass, vocals, and even featuring an orchestra in future projects.

“I do plan on incorporating more instruments like the guitar, brass, vocals and maybe even feature an orchestra in my later projects. I’m open to anything that serves the enhancement of the music,” Looi said.

Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting melodies of “Sugary” when it graces the airwaves in early December.

Stay tuned for an unparalleled musical experience that celebrates the fusion of classical traditions with the dynamic energy of contemporary music, courtesy of the extraordinary Martin Looi.