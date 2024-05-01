31 roads will use glow-in-the-dark markings - Johor MB

KLUANG: A total of 31 roads in Johor have been identified for pilot projects for the use of glow-in-the-dark technology, as part of the state government’s efforts to improve the safety of motorists.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, said that the technology from France can improve the quality of driving, especially on routes requiring lighting.

“We have discussed with the state Public Works Department (PWD), and 31 roads have been selected as pilot project locations. This is a start for us to study the effectiveness of this technology for use in Johor.

“We will obtain user feedback through social media, and if it is effective, we will expand it to other areas. It is understood that there are about 80 areas which need this type of lighting,” he said at a press conference, after a work visit to the project site in Jalan Simpang Renggam-Jalan Renggam, here, last night.

He also announced that the state government is providing an additional allocation of RM1 million to improve road infrastructure facilities in the state.

Onn Hafiz said that the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development also allocated RM5.5 million for 2,230 units of street lights to be installed this year, for the comfort and safety of road users, especially in rural areas.

“In Simpang Renggam, it will benefit the people of Johor, as well as the Simpang Renggam population. The road from Kahang to Mersing is very dark and needs this technology.

“Apart from that, we will provide solar lights and flashing warning lights (amber) at the corners which require lighting,” he said, adding that the glow-in-the-dark road project on Jalan Simpang Renggam-Jalan Renggam, which is 490 metres long, will be the first.

On Nov 30 last year, the state Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, was reported to have said that the state government, through the state 2024 Budget, allocated RM1 million to upgrade road markings, using glow-in-the-dark technology. - Bernama