45% of Langkawi’s treated water supply wasted by leakages

ALOR SETAR: Leaks in the undersea pipeline transporting treated water from the mainland to Langkawi have caused the waste of almost 45 per cent of the treated water supply daily.

Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (SADA) in a Facebook post today said that this caused the company to incur high repair costs every time a leak occurred.

“SADA hopes that through the efforts and implementation of the undersea pipeline repair project as a whole which is expected to be completed in January 2025, we will be able to overcome this leakage problem and at the same time minimising water supply disruptions in Langkawi,“ it said.

Meanwhile, the company said the repair work on the 27-year-old undersea pipeline had started yesterday and will continue tomorrow using the clamping method by commercial divers.

Repair work can only be done at certain times, taking into account the tidal window and approval from the Marine Department, it said.

“As a result of the two-day repair, SADA expects an increase of between six million litres per day (MLD) to eight MLD of treated water to be sent to the Tangki Pengimbang Penarak, Langkawi,“ it said.

Previously, SADA said that more than 60 per cent of the treated water supply used by residents on the island is supplied from the Sungai Baru Water Treatment Plant, Perlis through a 37-kilometre undersea pipeline. -Bernama