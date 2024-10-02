52 cases registered for trial at Kota Kinabalu District Native Court - DBKK

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 52 cases have been registered for trial at the District Native Court (MAND) here from 2012 until now.

A Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) statement today said of the total amount, seven cases were registered for trial at the Kota Kinabalu MAND this year.

It said the court which operates based on the Native Court Enactment (Amendment) 2011, provides that the MAND must consist of the mayor of a city as the head (judge) and two other members, namely the district chief or native chief

“The cases to be tried at the MAND level are review or appeal cases on any Native Court judgement from the interested parties in the cases,“ said the statement today.

The statement also said each Sabah native can file cases at any MAND for cases involving violations of state laws or customs.

State customs include matters on engagement, marriage, divorce, adoption, child custody, child support, land boundary disputes, gifts and inheritance with or without a will.

The DBKK added that the first Kota Kinabalu MAND hearing this year was held on Wednesday (Feb 7) involving a village land lot dispute case in Kampung Tenggiling, Menggatal which is within DBKK’s area.

The panel of MAND judges comprised Kota Kinabalu mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, and two judges from the Native Court namely OKK (Orang Kaya Kaya) district chief Edna Jessica Majimbun and native chief Roger Meylin Impou.

The court, under the purview of DBKK’s Legal Department, is located on the seventh floor, Centre Point shopping mall here. - Bernama