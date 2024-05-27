PETALING JAYA: Wong Su Chung has become the first Sarawakian to scale Mount Everest.

The 60-year-old returned to Miri on May 25 and received a hero’s welcome at the airport, according to The Borneo Post.

Wong shared that the feat took him three years of preparation, mental strength and daily prayers. His journey took him a total of 45 days from Kathmandu.

“I felt very tired but my first thought was one of gratitude; I immediately thanked God Almighty for making it possible. Additionally, I reached the top on my 34th wedding anniversary,” he was quoted as saying.

His family, including his wife and daughters, greeted him with cheers and flowers at the airport.

“I am 60 this year and I know not many people my age would want to take on this task, but I see it as a personal challenge that I must try.”.

Deputy State Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting showered Wong with praise, stating that he would recommend state minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah for Wong to serve as a tourism ambassador for Sarawak.

“Wong is our hero and we are proud that he is the first Sarawakian to conquer Mount Everest, especially at 60-years-old,” said Ting.

