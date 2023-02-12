69 illegal immigrants nabbed in raid at Pantai Dalam squatter settlement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department detained 69 Indonesian illegal immigrants in a raid on a squatter settlement in Kampung Pantai Dalam here early this morning.

Immigration deputy director-general (operations) Jafri Embok Taha said the raid was conducted following a week of intelligence gathering and a public tip-off.

He said 110 foreigners were screened in the operation, which began at 1.30 am and was carried out by 111 personnel with the assistance of four members each from the National Registration Department and the Civil Defence Force.

Jafri said the detainees, aged between two and 70, comprised 45 men, 23 women, and a boy.

“They were detained for various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, and the Immigration Regulations 1963, such as overstaying and not possessing valid travel documents.

“During the raid, we also issued a summons to a local man who lives in the settlement area for allegedly protecting illegal immigrants by allowing them to stay in his house,” he told reporters after the operation.

Those detained have been taken to the immigration detention depot in Bukit Jalil for further investigation.–Bernama