97 people including 20 senior citizens arrested for gambling activities in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police arrested 97 individuals including 20 senior citizens for involvement in gambling activities in 14 raids through the 10-day operation, codenamed Op Limau 2024, which began on Feb 15.

Its deputy police chief, Datuk Mohamed Usof Jan Mohamad said the state Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) carried out Op Limau 2024 to clamp down on gambling and prostitution activities in Penang.

“In the operation on gambling activities, police raided 10 locations in buildings and four other areas before detaining 97 people, aged 18 to 75.

“Of this total number, 20 were senior citizens and 35 individuals had previous criminal records. Police also confiscated several items used in the gambling activities and money amounting to RM40,197,“ he told a press conference here today.

Mohamed Usuf said JSJ also carried out 46 raids on premises suspected of running unlicensed entertainment centre activities and providing prostitution services.

He said as a result of the raids, the police arrested 73 individuals including 47 women comprising local citizens and foreigners, all aged 20 to 60, and seized various items as well as cash amounting to RM3,345.

According to him, for the first two months of this year, the Penang police recorded a total of 254 successful raids through Op Noda, with a total of 376 individuals arrested.

“The Penang police are very committed and proactive in taking strict action against any individual involved in organising and running gambling activities, and running entertainment centres without valid licences,“ he added.