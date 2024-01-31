A glimpse of His Majesty’s background Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the official biodata of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, 17th King of Malaysia, based on information released by the Royal Press Office (RPO).

Sultan Ibrahim was born on Nov 22, 1958, at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru, and is the eldest son of Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail and Almarhumah Enche’ Besar Khalsom Abdullah.

EDUCATION

His Majesty received his early education at Tunku Ampuan Mariam Kindergarten in Johor Bahru before he was enrolled into Sekolah Temenggong Abdul Rahman (1), for primary school.

Sultan Ibrahim was then sent to the Trinity Grammar School in Sydney, Australia from 1968-1970 before returning to Johor Bahru for his secondary education at English College (Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar) from 1971 to 1975. His Majesty also received religious education at Sekolah Agama Ayer Molek in Johor Bahru.

His Majesty continued his studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Boston, Massachusetts, United States where he completed two courses - ‘Southeast Asian Strategic Studies’ and ‘International Law of the Seas’.

MILITARY TRAINING

His Majesty began training in the Young Officers Tactical Course at the Malaysian Army Training School (PULADA) in Kota Tinggi where he was made a platoon commander. He later participated in the Young Officers Course at Fort Benning, Georgia in the United States where he also enrolled in an airborne and ranger course for infantry officers.

His Majesty then attended the American Special Forces Green Beret and Pathfinder Course, where he completed 19 parachute jumps, eight of which were executed during the night, earning him the prestigious Green Beret and wings.

Sultan Ibrahim is also a United States SEAL (sea, air and land) member and an honorary member of the Indonesian red beret KOPASSUS after making several successful parachute jumps in Bandung, Indonesia.

On his return to Johor, His Majesty underwent helicopter pilot training with the Royal Malaysian Air Force and received his wings from his father, Sultan Iskandar, at a passing out parade on April 26, 1982, where he was the parade commander.

Sultan Ibrahim then underwent training as a Royal Malaysian Navy officer for three months at the RMN base in Lumut, Perak, making him a fully trained army, navy and air force officer.

SERVICE WITH STATE GOVERNMENT

Sultan Ibrahim also served the Johor State Government in several offices where he learned the intricacies of management and administration as a prelude to his role as a Ruler.

APPOINTMENT AS CROWN PRINCE OF JOHOR

His Majesty was appointed Heir and proclaimed the Crown Prince of Johor on July 3, 1981.

APPOINTMENT AS REGENT OF JOHOR

From April 25, 1984, to April 25, 1989, His Majesty was made the Regent of Johor when Sultan Iskandar ascended to the federal throne as the 8th King of Malaysia.

Upon the demise of his father, Sultan Ibrahim was proclaimed the Sultan of Johor on Jan 23, 2010, followed by his official coronation on March 23, 2015.

WIFE AND CHILDREN

On Sept 22, 1982, His Majesty married Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah of Perak and the royal couple was blessed with six children - five princes and a princess, namely Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail; Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah; Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar; Tunku Laksamana of Johor, Almarhum Tunku Abdul Jalil; Tunku Panglima of Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman dan Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar.

INTERESTS AND HOBBIES

Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the elder brother of Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, has an interest in various cuisines and is good at cooking.

He also has a passion for motoring and water activities.

PERSONALITY

Sultan Ibrahim’s penchant for being close to his subjects inspired him to initiate the Kembara Mahkota Johor programme during his time as Crown Prince of Johor.

During disasters, especially floods, His Majesty is among the first to visit the affected areas to personally assess the situation and empathise with the difficulties faced by the people of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim also speaks out boldly on issues such as cleanliness and the environment, often extending assistance in the form of food baskets and rice sacks to those in need.

It is also not uncommon for the people to see His Majesty stopping by hawkers’ stalls in various districts in Johor.–Bernama