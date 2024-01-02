Aaron: Gov’t, private firms to intensify collaboration for programmes fostering unity

SUBANG JAYA: The government will intensify strategic collaboration with private companies in organising programmes to foster unity among the community in Malaysia.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) said the cooperation is part of an important step in bridging the gap between people of various races and religions and fostering MADANI values which are at the core of building the Rahmah Community.

“If we want to hold programmes that bring together all the multiracial communities, we must also involve the big companies.

“With corporate firms together with us, they can indirectly promote their products... we hope these big companies can help us,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the “Mydin Kongsi Meriah” campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration here today.

Aaron said that his ministry had implemented 661 programmes aimed at creating an integration platform to increase social interaction among the people last year and aims to implement more this year.

At today’s ceremony, Aaron witnessed the presentation of the Malaysia Book of Records recognition certificate to Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) for the supermarket’s achievement in distributing and assembling over 100,000 paper dragons in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Also present were his deputy K. Saraswathy, Subang Member of Parliament Wong Chen, Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng Mei Sze and Mydin executive directors Datuk Murad Ali Mydin and Ahimmat Mydin. -Bernama