Abang Johari: Civil servants in Sarawak must be up to date on new laws

KUCHING: Federal and state civil servants must be aware and knowledgeable about any new laws introduced in Sarawak, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said the state government had previously introduced several new laws, including those related to the capture, usage, and storage of carbon (CCUS) as well as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

He noted that the new laws need to be introduced to address current conditions and situations.

“The ecosystem has changed, the laws have changed, and we must know the implications of the new legislation. For example, those working in the Forestry Department need to know about carbon trading and CCUS,“ he said during his speech at the Sarawak Civil Service Day 2024 celebration here today.

Additionally, Abang Johari said the focus of the state government is now not only on increasing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but also on the quality of life of the people. -Bernama