Abdul Taib’s body flown to Kuching

SUBANG: The body of former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud has departed the air force base in Subang for Kuching.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C130 Hercules aircraft carrying his body left the air base at 1.58 pm today and is scheduled to arrive at the Kuching International Airport at 4.30 pm.

His body was taken to the air base at 1.05 pm.

Among those who were there to pay their last respects was the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and several Cabinet ministers.

The casket was carried into the aircraft by nine members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police.

According to a statement from the Sarawak Public Communication Unit, Abdul Taib’s body will be taken from the Kuching airport to his house in Demak Jaya, Jalan Bako.

The body will be taken to the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly building tomorrow, and members of the public can pay their last respects between 8 am and 11.30 am.

After that, the body will be taken to Masjid Demak near his house for prayers before a state burial at the family cemetery in Demak Jaya.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40 am today and funeral rites were performed at Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Abdul Taib, who was born on May 21, 1936, was the man who shaped Sarawak’s development when he led the state as Chief Minister for 33 years. -Bernama