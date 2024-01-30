Absurd to suspend funding to UN agency: Ex-MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Klang DAP MP Charles Santiago said yesterday that “it is beyond preposterous to punish millions of Palestinians who are already living in a catastrophic condition even before investigations began”.

Charles was referring to the US, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Canada, Finland and the Netherlands that are either reviewing or pulling back funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) based on allegations that some of its staff were involved in the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas, although the probe into the matter has not been concluded.

Meanwhile, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called for the donor states not to suspend funding for the agency and that the UN is taking swift action to ascertain the veracity of Israel’s allegations.

As the co-chair of the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, Charles said pulling back funds to UNRWA is also against a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling.

The ICJ ruling on Jan 26 ordered six provisional measures, including for Israel to refrain from acts under the Genocide Convention, prevent and punish direct and public incitement to genocide, and take immediate and effective measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

The court also ordered Israel to preserve evidence of genocide and to submit a report to it within one month of all measures taken in line with its order.

Charles said pulling back funds to UNRWA goes against the ICJ ruling, which ordered effective humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“These states must be warned that withdrawing funding to UNRWA is tantamount to being complicit in genocide and their acts are punishable under Article 3 (e) of the Genocide Convention.

“They are also ‘deliberately’ inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction in whole or in part.”

Charles said the action of the seven states would result in starvation and even more deaths of Palestinians, again pointing to complicity in genocide.

He said ironically even states that called for a humanitarian ceasefire, such as Finland, seem to have jumped on the bandwagon.

“I vividly remember Israel building what was called the ‘Wall of Apartheid’ in 2002 and justifying it as a necessary security barrier, while the Palestinians said it was an element of segregation.”

He said the ICJ ruled in 2003 that the barrier violated international law and should be torn down.

“But just like today, there was no consensus among foreign governments to throw their support behind the non-binding ruling, resulting in Palestinian towns becoming isolated from communities and families.”

He added that the actions of the supporting states also allowed Israel to further its annexation policy.

Charles said it is imminent that governments and nation-states come together not just to condemn the decision to cut off funds to UNRWA but also to ensure that Israel complies with the ICJ ruling.

“If we fail to do so now, it will result in further death and destruction in Gaza.”