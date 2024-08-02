Activist donates RM20,000 to emotional support group

PETALING JAYA: Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye yesterday donated RM20,000 from the proceeds of his book Call Lee Lam Thye: Recalling a Lifetime of Service to Befrienders KL.

Befrienders KL is a not-for-profit organisation providing free emotional support to lonely people and those in distress, despair and having suicidal thoughts.

At the cheque presentation ceremony here yesterday, Lee said he was first involved with Befrienders KL when he was invited as a guest speaker to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day in 2014.

“I was inspired by its work, and in 2019, I became its patron on World Mental Health Day, which falls on Oct 10 each year,” he said.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2022 said those having suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide rates have increased to 13.1% and 9.5% respectively among Malaysian teens aged 13 to 17.

“Globally, close to 800,000 people commit suicide each year, which is one every 40 seconds. It is a serious public health problem which impacts family members, friends, communities, and societies,” Lee added.

He said each of Befrienders KL’s 100 volunteers commits to being on duty for three hours each week so that the service runs 24 hours a day. Volunteers also do overnight duty once a month.

“Befrienders KL is also engaged in outreach programmes to educate the public and create awareness on mental health and suicide prevention issues,” he said, adding that the volunteers visit schools, universities, companies and NGOs to conduct talks.

Even though none of its volunteers are paid an allowance, Lee said Befrienders KL needs funds for its outreach programmes, to conduct training, cover utility bills and salaries for two administrative staff.

“All the proceeds from my book are dedicated to charity,” he said, adding that he motivates others to support Befrienders KL by donating to it or spending some time to become a volunteer.

Befrienders KL chairman Justin Victor said suicide prevention efforts have led to the establishment of the National Mental Health Promotion Advisory Council in 2011.

Chaired by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, its members include mental health experts and advocates, and representatives of government agencies and NGOs.