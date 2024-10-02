Actor Keith Foo gets to celebrate many festivals with family

SEREMBAN: Growing up in a family of Chinese and Indian blood, actor Keith Foo counts himself lucky as he gets to celebrate not only Chinese New Year and Deepavali but also Christmas and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Keith, 41, said every year, he and his siblings would gather in Gemas, Tampin, to celebrate the Lunar New Year with their parents, Kia Suan, 79, and Anita Foo, 70.

“Chinese New Year is a tradition. We are Christians and celebrate Christmas; apart from that, our family celebrates Deepavali because my mother is Indian.

“Hari Raya Aidilfitiri is also celebrated because my sister and brother converted. I think it is all about living in harmony among us as we grow up with the freedom of each other’s beliefs. The most important thing for me is respecting each other,“ he told Bernama today.

He said the long-lasting marriage of his parents, which has exceeded more than 30 years, is the best example that needs to be emulated, especially in applying values such as tolerance, trust and mutual respect.

Keith said that one of the advantages of being born into a mixed-race family is that he can master Tamil, Mandarin, English and Malay well.

Asked about the dishes for their reunion dinner, the celebrity said they had steamed chicken, mixed vegetables, sambal udang (prawn in chilli paste), petai (stink beans) and many more.

Meanwhile, single mother Lew Yen Fun or Nur Atiqah Lew does not see religious differences as obstacles to reuniting with her four children to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The Malay tuition teacher said it had become a routine for her to prepare salad, steamed fish and mixed vegetables for her family's reunion dinner in Bahau.

“Alhamdulillah, we get to celebrate the Chinese New Year every year. The children are very respectful of my choices. My relationship with my ex-husband is also good.

“The children’s big feast with me was held earlier, which was at noon today, and tonight it was their turn to have a feast with my ex-husband. I am grateful that my relationship with my children and my ex-husband is still close, and I always pray for this happiness to last forever,“ she said, adding that she embraced Islam in 2018.

Despite their different faiths, Nur Atiqah described the Chinese New Year as a celebration that can strengthen family ties, adding that it will continue to be a meaningful memory for her family. -Bernama