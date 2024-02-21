Ahmad Maslan: National infrastructure asset management policy to be implemented in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry aims to implement the National Infrastructure Asset Management Policy (DSAIN) by 2025 to enhance awareness regarding the critical significance of infrastructure asset maintenance among the public and various organisations in the country.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) emphasised that this policy is crafted to cultivate efficient maintenance practices, ensuring the longevity of buildings and enhancing the comfort of the people.

Priority will be given to facility management, not only for government-administered buildings but also for the private sector, encompassing various types of structures such as houses, towers, and schools, as well as roads, highways, bridges, and slopes, he explained.

“The policy is designed to instill a maintenance mindset to ensure that buildings can be well-maintained for a longer lifespan, offering benefits and comfort to the people,“ he said after inaugurating the Malaysian Association of Facility Management (MAFM) international seminar here today.

Furthermore, he mentioned that based on the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) data, a total of 14,398 projects worth RM138.44 billion were implemented in 2023, with 514 projects worth RM5 billion awarded as of Jan 31.

Ahmad Maslan also commented on the aspect of digitalisation in the Facility Management profession, stating that it is still in the early stages compared to the construction and automotive sectors.

“With the advancement of digital technology, FM needs to be more flexible to align with market demands to remain relevant.

“Through digital technology advancements such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Building Information Modeling (BIM) 6D, and Virtual Reality, FM should collaborate with other construction professionals to share and provide direct input to smart intelligence systems, enabling efficient feedback,“ he said. -Bernama