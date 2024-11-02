Ahmad Zahid visits adopted family on CNY

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today visited his adopted Chinese family at Taman Desa Bersatu, Hutan Melintang near here.

He was welcomed by members of his adopted family, Beh Song Wan, 61, his wife Tian Mee Ping, 55, and their two children as well as Beh’s siblings.

“Every year without fail I will visit Bujang (Beh),“ he told reporters here.

Ahmad Zahid said tomorrow will be a year since Beh’s mother, Cheah Seoh Lian, passed away.

Cheah, who was Ahmad Zahid’s adopted mother, died in her sleep on Feb 12 last year at the age of 83.

The Bagan Datuk MP said his close relationship with Cheah and her six children spanned over decades, and he considered the family as his own. - Bernama