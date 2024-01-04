Aidilfitri: AADK allows family visits at Puspen from April 14

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) will hold visit sessions for family members or guardians of individuals undergoing the Institutional Treatment and Rehabilitation programme at 30 Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) nationwide in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

In a statement today, AADK said these visit sessions will be held for five days, starting from April 14 for Puspen in Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor and Kedah, and from April 15 for those in Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Federal Territories, Perak, Penang, Perlis, Sabah and Sarawak.

It said that the visit aims to strengthen the bonds between the clients and their families, offering them moral and emotional support while allowing families to see for themselves the progress of the trainees’ rehabilitation process.

“The visit also provides space and opportunity for families or guardians and clients to spend time together and serves as a therapeutic approach to aid in their rehabilitation efforts,” the statement said.

Those who wish to participate in the visit can contact the respective rehabilitation officers at Puspen by telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, letter, or email.

For more information on the visit sessions, the public can contact the AADK Hotline at 1-800-22-AADK (2235) or 019-626 2233 (WhatsApp). -Bernama